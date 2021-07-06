Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab runs out of vaccine stock
chandigarh news

Punjab runs out of vaccine stock

Only few doses left for administering the first jab; state not likely to get fresh supply from Centre for next 4-5 days, say officials
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Punjab runs out of vaccine stock

A few days after inoculating a record 6 lakh people in a day, Punjab has run out of vaccine doses with only a few left for administering the first jab.

Only 25,000 shots were administered on Monday due to the shortage and the state is likely to remain out of stock for another 4-5 days as the health department may not get more doses from the Centre before July 9.

“Around 1 lakh doses of Covishield are expected on July 9. It may get delayed till July 11 as was communicated by the Centre,” a senior health department official involved in the inoculation drive said.

Punjab Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the state will not be able to run the vaccination drive for next few days as they are out of stock now. “We don’t have the stock to administer the second dose,” he said.

On July 3, the state administered over 6 lakh jabs in a day having received 6.75 lakh doses two days before.

A senior government official said the strategy behind consuming maximum doses in a day was aimed at conveying to the Centre that the state has the capacity to administer such a large number of jabs and that it was not being given adequate doses.

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the Centre’s distribution strategy for the opposition-ruled states like Punjab is completely biased.

“Earlier, the Centre was accusing us of not administering enough jabs. Now, when we have shown our capacity by vaccinating 6 lakh people in a day, they are not providing us more shots,” said Sidhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP