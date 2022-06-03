Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab rural dept to farm on unauctioned shamlat land
chandigarh news

Punjab rural dept to farm on unauctioned shamlat land

The Punjab rural development department has decided to carry out farming on any shamlat (panchayat) land that goes unauctioned
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the decision has been taken to put an end to malpractices. (PTI)
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the decision has been taken to put an end to malpractices. (PTI)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab rural development department has decided to carry out farming on any shamlat (panchayat) land that goes unauctioned.

In a meeting with the district officers on Friday, rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the decision has been taken to put an end to malpractices, such as people deliberately trying to get shamlat land on lease at lower rates than the fixed price.

The minister said it has also come to his knowledge that in some cases, open bidding of shamlat land was not allowed due to the conspiracy by some people, and later they started farming by illegally occupying the vacant land. He said clear instructions have been issued to the district officers to complete the annual lease process of panchayat lands through open bidding within a week.

Dhaliwal also directed the authorities not to give shamlat land on lease to anyone below the minimum rate fixed by the government.

Earlier, the officers informed the minister that 1.5 lakh acres of Panchayat land is annually given on lease, and about 50% has been leased for this year so far. Taking a serious note of the slow pace, Dhaliwal issues directions to complete the process within seven days (by June 10) and also warned of departmental action against those who fail to do it.

Gram sabhas on June 15-26

Dhaliwal also released the programme for gram sabhas to be hold in all villages of the state between June 15 and 26. Three-state level seminars on the “role of gram sabha in rural development” would be held on June 11, 12 and 13, he said.

“It’s mandatory for the sarpanch to attend the gram sabha session. Action will be taken against the non-participants,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)

    Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

    On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

  • Of the four encephalitis deaths in Bihar this year, three were known cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and one of Japanese encephalitis (JE). (Representational Image)

    Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

    The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.

  • Protests broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday following the death of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son's death on late Tuesday night. (Screengrab/ANI video)

    Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death

    The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out