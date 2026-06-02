Punjab SC commission summons Bittu by Jun 4 over ‘casteist’ remarks

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday summoned Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu to appear before it on June 4 over the alleged use of casteist remarks by him. Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi stated that it came to his notice through social media that Union minister of state for railways Bittu had allegedly used casteist words during his recent Dhuri visit. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

A report regarding this matter was sought from the Sangrur senior superintendent of police, but the commission expressed disagreement with the report presented by the police, an official statement said. Bittu on Sunday apologised to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community for his recent objectionable remarks, saying that as a minister he should not have uttered such words. The BJP leader had also said that he was ready to tender an apology before the commission.

The matter stems from a May 26 incident in which Bittu had heated exchanges with some police officers in Dhuri while demanding the release of BJP leader Onkar Singh, who was detained for allegedly campaigning during the “silent period” in the civic elections. The minister was accused of using objectionable words against police personnel. The polling for civic body elections took place on May 26.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Sunday, Bittu had expressed regret over his remarks. “...whatever the situation was at that time, it is a separate matter. I seek an apology. It should not have happened,” Bittu had said.

A video of the May 26 incident showing heated exchanges between Bittu and certain police officials had also gone viral on social media.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora had earlier slammed Bittu, accusing him of ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism) and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.