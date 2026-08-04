Punjab: Seeking regular jobs, public bus staff begin 3-day strike

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC on Monday began a three-day statewide strike in support of their demands, including job regularisation for staff working for the past 11 years.

Contractual employees during a protest at the Bathinda bus depot on Monday. (HT photo)

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The protesting employees staged demonstrations under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS) and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Contract Workers Union against the state government.

The union also demanded that outsourced employees be brought under the contractual employment system. Other demands include the withdrawal of “false cases” registered against employees during previous strikes, implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work, and discontinuation of buses operating under the kilometre scheme in favour of running government-owned buses.

Chanan Singh, general secretary of the union, said, “The respective governments have been making lame excuses for the past five years. This is our 22nd strike in 4.5 years. We held nearly 60 meetings with ministers and top officials but got only false promises.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees have been seeking regularisation for over 10 years, the union stated, adding that contractual conductors are being paid ₹17,000 per month, while contractual drivers get ₹18,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees have been seeking regularisation for over 10 years, the union stated, adding that contractual conductors are being paid ₹17,000 per month, while contractual drivers get ₹18,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

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Union leaders said employees would gather in large numbers in Mohali on Tuesday and march towards the Vidhan Sabha. Besides, a hunger strike would be launched until their demands are met.

Commuters remained a harried lot in the blistering heat as heavy rush was witnessed at bus stands across the state. Many people were seen hiring private taxis or approaching nearby railway stations. Shamsher Kaur, a passenger from Dirba, said she had to wait for an hour due to the strike. Another passenger said it was a hassle to wait for buses in a hot and humid weather.

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