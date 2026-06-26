Punjab sees 16% rise in water-saving direct seeding of rice

Punjab has recorded a 16% increase in the adoption of direct seeding of rice (DSR) this kharif season, with 26,896 farmers bringing 3.41 lakh acres under the water-saving cultivation method, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Friday. Punjab has recorded a 16% increase in the adoption of direct seeding of rice (DSR) this kharif season, with 26,896 farmers bringing 3.41 lakh acres under the water-saving cultivation method, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Friday. (HT File)

The expansion marks a significant jump from last year, when 25,853 farmers adopted DSR across 2.93 lakh acres. Encouraged by the growing response, the state government has increased the allocation for the scheme to ₹40 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, up from ₹35.16 crore disbursed in 2025. Farmers enrolled under the scheme receive an incentive of ₹1,500 per acre through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

DSR method is a water-saving cultivation method in which paddy seeds are directly drilled into the field with the help of a machine. The machine carries out rice seeding and herbicide spraying simultaneously. In the traditional method, farmers first raise paddy plants in nurseries and then uproot and transplant them into a puddled field.

Khudian said online registration for the incentive is open until June 30 on the agriculture department’s portal. With paddy transplantation expected to continue until mid-July in major rice-growing districts, the government expects DSR coverage to rise further. He said field officials have been directed to organise special camps to assist farmers with on-the-spot registration and verification of bank details to ensure timely disbursal of incentives.

Calling the increase in DSR adoption a positive sign for sustainable agriculture, the minister said the scheme reflects farmers’ growing confidence in water-efficient farming practices. He added that the government is focusing not only on financial support but also on promoting long-term groundwater conservation through wider adoption of the technology.

DSR eliminates the need for puddling and nursery transplantation, reducing irrigation water use by 15-20% while also lowering labour costs. The Punjab government has been promoting the technique through awareness campaigns, field demonstrations and technical support as part of its broader strategy to curb groundwater depletion and make paddy cultivation more sustainable.

Khudian urged eligible farmers who have not yet enrolled to register before the June 30 deadline to avail themselves of the financial incentive under the scheme.