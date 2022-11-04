Punjab sees 2,666 stubble fires, over 90% in Malwa

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has turned ‘very poor’ in several parts of the state as farm fires continue unabated. Malwa is the worst-hit.

On Thursday, satellites detected 2,666 active fire incidents in the state whereas on the same day (November 3) in 2020, 2,413 active incidents were captured. In 2021, there were 2,512 active fire events in the state. With this, the total cases in the current kharif season have reached 24,146, while the number was 20,433 in 2021 till November 3. The number is less than 39,178, which was recorded till November 3, 2020.

“With harvesting coming to an end in many parts of the state, a major spike is seen in the farm fires. Smog is visible in rural areas and cities,” said an official.

He said the trend will continue till second week of November and then the fire incidents will recede. As per the recommendation of Punjab Agricultural University, farmers try to sow wheat before November 15 for a better yield.

Out of the 2,666 incidents, 92% cases were reported from the Malwa region. Sangrur recorded the highest farm fire cases for the consecutive seventh day as 452 cases were reported form the district. Bathinda recorded 336 farm fires, Ferozepur 269, Barnala 254, Mansa 205, Moga 180, Patiala 168, Muktsar 155, Faridkot 130 and Ludhiana 119 cases. In Majha, Tarn Taran recorded 103 cases, Amritsar 12, while in Doaba, Jalandhar recorded 49 and Kapurthala recorded 59 cases.

The AQI has turned to ‘very poor’. Patiala recorded 333, Ludhiana 366, Bathinda 300, Jalandhar 280, while Amritsar recorded 317 AQI.

