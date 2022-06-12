Punjab sees uptick with 65 fresh Covid cases; SAS Nagar records maximum of 22 infections
Like other parts of the country, Covid-19 cases have started rising in Punjab as well with the state registering 65 fresh cases on Saturday.
On Friday, the state had registered 55 cases and the daily count was 10 cases on Tuesday.
A maximum of 22 cases were registered in SAS Nagar followed by nine in Ludhiana, seven in Patiala, six in Amritsar and four in Jalandhar.
With fresh cases, the number of active cases in the state has reached 194 whereas with a total of 7,60,603 people found positive for the virus so far. No new death was registered on the day. A total of 9,599 tests were conducted, of which 0.57% were found positive.
