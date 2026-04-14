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Punjab: Set deadline to punish sacrilege accused, says Warring

Warring asks, after having empowered itself with a more stringent law, subject to the governor’s assent, would the AAP government set a timeline for the delivery of justice?

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring welcomed the move to tighten the sacrilege law, while demanding a deadline for action against the guilty.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

“Who will not like the culprits of sacrilege to be severely punished? Periodical passages of law and amendments do not and will not serve any purpose if the intentions of the governments passing such laws are not sincere,” he said, pointing out that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had claimed before the 2022 assembly elections that if voted to power, it would punish the guilty.

“The situation is back to square one. Not that the government had any difficulty in punishing the guilty under the existing laws against sacrilege, only that it was not sincere”, he said.

Warring asked, after having empowered itself with a more stringent law, subject to the governor’s assent, would the AAP government set a timeline for the delivery of justice?

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Set deadline to punish sacrilege accused, says Warring
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Set deadline to punish sacrilege accused, says Warring
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