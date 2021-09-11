Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Shahi Imam passes away at 63 in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Punjab Shahi Imam passes away at 63 in Ludhiana

The Shahi Imam had been suffering from renal failure and liver infection; he had returned to Ludhiana a week ago after undergoing liver surgery at a hospital in Chennai
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi passed way in Ludhiana after a prolonged illness. (HT Photo)

Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday night.

The Shahi Imam had been suffering from renal failure and liver infection. He had returned to Ludhiana a week ago after undergoing liver surgery at a hospital in Chennai. He was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated on Thursday, and he passed away around midnight, said Mustkeem, a spokesperson of the Jama Masjid.

He was buried at the Jama Masjid in Field Gunj, near the grave of his father. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, who is settled in the United States. He was the nephew of 92-year-old Pakistani politician Muhammad Hamza, who passed away last week.

Ludhianvi had vociferously spoken against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and even organised a marathon demonstration at the Jalandhar Bypass Chowk to oppose the move.

RELATED STORIES

Condolences pour in

People from all walks of life condoled Ludhianvi’s death. In a condolence message, Captain Amarinder Singh described the Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony.

“Shahi Imam’s immense contribution in cementing the bonds of brotherhood, amity and bonhomie amongst mankind would always be remembered by one and all across the state. A void has been created in the religious fraternity, especially among the Muslim community, which is difficult to fill,” the chief minister said

Expressing grief over Ludhianvi’s death, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Shahi Imam had helped maintain “harmony and brotherhood in Punjab. May God bless his soul and grant strength to his family and followers to bear the loss.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LIT reserve price row: Congress alleges ‘2016 land allotment scam’

Chandigarh trader body calls on new DGP, discusses thefts, snatching

LIT reserve price row: Take action within 10 days or face stir, says SAD

Chandigarh: Four arrested in separate cases of vehicle lifting
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP