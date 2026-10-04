Punjab: Shots fired after ‘drunk’ driver rams car into scooter in Sangrur

Shots were fired after an allegedly drunk car driver rammed his vehicle into a scooter on the Sangrur-Ubhawal road on Saturday.

A cas has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita. (HT File)

As people from a nearby shop cornered and thrashed the driver, a youth identified as Lovely, who was at the spot, intervened to save him. Amid the ensuing melee, an aide of a shopkeeper allegedly opened fire, and the bullet grazed past neck, Lovely alleged.

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The car driver, Yadwinder Singh, and the alleged shooter, Amit Kumar Goyal, were subsequently arrested.

Yadwinder was booked under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125-A (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) and 324 (4) (mischief causing property damage or loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on a cross-complaint by Yadwinder, another FIR was lodged against Amit under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (4) of BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Sangrur City 1 station house officer Sukhdeep Singh said two people riding the scooter sustained injuries in the accident. “Both are stable, though one received serious injuries. Both accused individuals have been arrested. Yadwinder’s alcohol intoxication report is awaited to determine if he was driving under influence,” he added.

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