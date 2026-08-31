Tilak Nagar killing: Fresh case of attempt to murder, arms act against gym trainer
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have lodged a case under attempt to murder and the Arms Act against the 26-year-old gym trainer accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday evening
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have lodged a case under attempt to murder and the Arms Act against the 26-year-old gym trainer accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday evening.
The accused, identified as Imran Khan, is already booked in four criminal cases, including murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
The fresh case is on complaint by a police officer against the accused for allegedly possessing an illegal arm and firing at a raiding party, police said. The new FIR was lodged at Tilak Nagar police station under BNS section 109 (attempted murder) and the Arms Act.
Police caught the accused late on Thursday after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the Rajouri Garden area. Police alleged that Khan fired four rounds, and personnel retaliated with seven rounds, in which he sustained three bullet injuries to his knees and a leg.
Police said Khan is still not in a condition for interrogation and has been shifted from Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.
According to the police, 21-year-old Muskan Sharma was found dead inside her house on Wednesday evening. She was alone when Khan allegedly entered her house, strangled her and killed her by stabbing her thrice in the chest and abdomen.
Police said they will seek an extension of Khan’s custody on Monday. “The woman’s family had alleged that Khan had shot an Instagram live video threatening to kill her and end his life. We are looking for this video and other social media posts he posted/uploaded or deleted in the last few days. From the chats recovered from the woman’s phone, it is clear that he was following her and threatening her. He was also removed from his job a month back because of his behaviour,” a police officer said.
The officer said Khan had attempted suicide and would “emotionally blackmail” the woman who wanted to end the relationship. “He was also a drug addict and would abuse her and accuse her of cheating on him. He was sent to a drug de-addiction centre. However, he returned a few days back and again started harassing her. They met at a hotel on July 20, where the woman told him that she wanted to end the relationship,” the officer said.
The woman worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More