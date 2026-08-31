Tilak Nagar killing: Fresh case of attempt to murder, arms act against gym trainer

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have lodged a case under attempt to murder and the Arms Act against the 26-year-old gym trainer accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday evening. The accused, identified as Imran Khan, is already booked in four criminal cases, including murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and attempt to commit culpable homicide. (Representative photo)

The accused, identified as Imran Khan, is already booked in four criminal cases, including murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The fresh case is on complaint by a police officer against the accused for allegedly possessing an illegal arm and firing at a raiding party, police said. The new FIR was lodged at Tilak Nagar police station under BNS section 109 (attempted murder) and the Arms Act.

Police caught the accused late on Thursday after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the Rajouri Garden area. Police alleged that Khan fired four rounds, and personnel retaliated with seven rounds, in which he sustained three bullet injuries to his knees and a leg.

Police said Khan is still not in a condition for interrogation and has been shifted from Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, 21-year-old Muskan Sharma was found dead inside her house on Wednesday evening. She was alone when Khan allegedly entered her house, strangled her and killed her by stabbing her thrice in the chest and abdomen.

Police said they will seek an extension of Khan’s custody on Monday. “The woman’s family had alleged that Khan had shot an Instagram live video threatening to kill her and end his life. We are looking for this video and other social media posts he posted/uploaded or deleted in the last few days. From the chats recovered from the woman’s phone, it is clear that he was following her and threatening her. He was also removed from his job a month back because of his behaviour,” a police officer said.

The officer said Khan had attempted suicide and would “emotionally blackmail” the woman who wanted to end the relationship. “He was also a drug addict and would abuse her and accuse her of cheating on him. He was sent to a drug de-addiction centre. However, he returned a few days back and again started harassing her. They met at a hotel on July 20, where the woman told him that she wanted to end the relationship,” the officer said.

The woman worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.