Cricket's strangest defeat? Broken printer turns routine rain delay into an immediate match concession
A broken printer turned a rain delay into a bizarre defeat as Ballyspallen were forced to concede after failing to produce the mandatory DLS sheet.
A broken printer produced one of cricket’s most unusual results in Northern Ireland after Ballyspallen were forced to concede their North West Cricket Union Premier League match against Eglinton despite the contest still being very much alive. Playing at home on Saturday, Ballyspallen appeared to be heading into an otherwise routine rain-affected chase after Eglinton were bowled out for 159 in 48.1 overs. The hosts had made a brisk start to their reply, reaching 19 without loss from two overs, when rain forced the players from the field.
With the interruption expected to reduce the number of overs available in the chase, match officials needed to use the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to establish Ballyspallen’s revised target. That process, however, ran into an unexpected technical problem — the home club’s printer was not working.
Under North West Cricket Union regulations, the home side is responsible for ensuring the equipment required to produce the DLS calculations is available and operational. Ballyspallen were therefore unable to provide the required DLS sheet to the teams and umpires, leaving the match unable to continue under the competition rules. The consequence was severe. Ballyspallen were required to concede the game, handing Eglinton victory without another delivery being bowled after the rain interruption.
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Strict DLS rule leaves Ballyspallen counting the cost
The NWCU regulations specifically address such a situation and place responsibility for DLS arrangements on the host club. The rules state that the home team must have “a computer loaded with the necessary software, a compatible and operational printer with a sufficient supply of paper and ink, and a proficient operator”.
The equipment is also required to be operational before the match begins. If the necessary DLS sheets cannot be produced for both teams and the umpires when required, the regulations provide for the home team to immediately concede the match. That meant what began as a simple rain delay became the decisive moment of the contest.
Ballyspallen had lost no wickets and were 19 runs into a chase of 160 when play was halted, meaning the result was not determined by their position in the match. Instead, the failure to meet the competition’s technical requirements proved decisive. For Eglinton, the incident resulted in a victory and the accompanying league points, despite their bowlers not sending down another ball after the stoppage.
The defeat was particularly costly for Ballyspallen, who had been seeking what would have been their fifth League victory. Instead, the hosts remained at the bottom of the league table after a result decided not by bat or ball, but by a malfunctioning printer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More