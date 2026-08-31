57.50 ODI average, 189 against Afridi-Razzaq-led attack, stood in for Tendulkar; yet international career lasted 6 days

An 89 in your second ODI should normally buy you a third. Add a Player-of-the-Match award, and the expectation becomes even stronger. Yet one Indian opener walked away from Bengaluru in May 1998 after doing exactly that and never appeared in another international match. His entire ODI career lasted six days and produced 115 runs at an average of 57.50, one half-century and one match award. Gagan Khoda in a first-class match. (X Images)

That brief international run had not come from nowhere. Years of domestic cricket had already carried him into an Indian Test squad, while a 189 as India A captain in Pakistan had pushed him further towards the senior side only months before his ODI debut. Even after those two internationals became his last, he returned to domestic cricket and produced a triple century against an attack containing Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.

The player was Gagan Khoda, a Rajasthan opener whose career repeatedly seemed to reach the edge of something bigger without ever quite crossing it.

Khoda was only 17 when his Ranji Trophy career began, and the introduction could scarcely have been stronger. Against Uttar Pradesh in 1991, he scored 116 in his first first-class innings. Three seasons later, he produced the campaign that moved him firmly into the national conversation, scoring 618 Ranji Trophy runs in 1994-95 at an average of 77.25 with two hundreds and two fifties.

The biggest of those innings came in the quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan had conceded 487 before being dismissed for 237 and were facing elimination when Khoda responded with an unbeaten 237 in the second innings. Rajasthan reached 417/5 but still went out on the first-innings deficit, although the innings strengthened Khoda’s reputation as an opener capable of batting for long periods and turning starts into huge scores.

By 1997, he had moved close enough to international cricket to be included in India’s Test squad during the tour of Sri Lanka. The cap never arrived, but his progress continued the following year when he was made captain of India A for a tour of Pakistan.

A 189 in Pakistan and the India call The India A squad contained several players who would later represent the senior side, including Ajit Agarkar, Wasim Jaffer, Murali Kartik, MSK Prasad, Sairaj Bahutule and Reetinder Sodhi. Khoda led them into a series in which one innings in Lahore strengthened his own case considerably.

Opening against Pakistan A, he faced an attack containing Aaqib Javed, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi and made 189 from 328 deliveries. He batted for almost seven hours before falling 11 runs short of a double century, adding another substantial performance to a domestic and representative record that had been building for several seasons.