Rethinking Viksit Bharat: China, G7 and contest for the world | Number Theory

To be sure, G7 is still increasing its exports, China is just doing it faster

To see what has changed, it helps to split the years since 1995 into four phases. The years 1995-2000 give us a pre-WTO baseline—China was already gaining ground, with its exports to third markets growing at a rate of 10% annually, compared with 2.3% for the G7. China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 then ushered in what the US Federal Reserve in a recently published note called the first “China shock”. The next period, 2007-18, captures the much slower global financial crisis and post-crisis era of global trade. Finally, 2018-24 covers what the US Fed calls “China Shock 2.0,” a renewed export push from a country that was already the world’s dominant goods exporter. China’s entry into the WTO in 2001 accelerated reforms, investment and its integration into world trade, helping explain the extraordinary 27.3% annual growth rate in its exports to non-G7 markets between 2000 and 2007. To be sure, G7 exports to China also grew 19.6% annually over the same period. China was becoming a formidable competitor, but also a rapidly growing customer. The financial crisis ended the boom years for global trade. China slowed too, but between 2007 and 2018 its non-G7 exports still grew 7.4% annually against 1.5% for the G7. Since 2018, the relationship has become more lopsided. China’s exports to the G7 recorded an annual growth rate of just 1.1% and G7 exports to China shrank marginally, while Chinese exports to non-G7 markets grew at a rate of 7.58%, much faster than G7’s exports to this group.