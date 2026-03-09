‘Thought he was stalking me’: Ex-Tihar jail inmate tells cops why he opened fire at influencer’s house

MUMBAI: A day after 28-year-old ex-Tihar jail inmate Shahabad alias Shabbu Munna Qureshi was arrested for firing at the residence of social media influencer and real estate agent Nadeem Moinuddin Khan alias Baba Khan in Mumbra - and later shooting at police during a dramatic chase - the accused allegedly told investigators that he believed Khan was tracking him and planning to have him killed. Thane, India - March -08, 2026: photograph of Shahabad alias Shabbu Munna Qureshi Accuse of Mumbra Firing case A day after 28-year-old ex-Tihar jail inmate Shahabad alias Shabbu Munna Qureshi was arrested for firing at the residence of social media influencer and real estate agent Nadeem Moinuddin Khan alias Baba Khan in Mumbra - and later shooting at police during a dramatic chase - the accused allegedly told investigators that he believed Khan was tracking him and planning to have him killed. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, March -08, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the Mumbra police, Qureshi claimed he had grown suspicious of Khan after a confrontation during a traffic jam in the Daighar area of Mumbra a few days before the firing incident.

Investigators said the attack took place around 4.54am on Saturday in Almas Colony, Kausa, when Qureshi fired three rounds- two at Khan’s parked sedan and one at his residence while the complainant was asleep inside the house.

Police said the trouble began when Qureshi noticed Khan’s car behind him during the traffic jam and allegedly became convinced that the influencer was tailing him on behalf of rival gangs from Delhi.

The suspicion quickly escalated into an argument between the two men during the jam. After the altercation, investigators said, Qureshi allegedly decided to “teach Khan a lesson”.

Police officers said the accused later traced Khan’s residence in Mumbra and opened fire at the car parked outside and towards the house in what investigators believe was an attempt to intimidate him and assert dominance.

Assistant police inspector Tejas Sawant of Mumbra police said Qureshi had recently arrived in Mumbai after leaving Delhi due to fears of retaliation from rival gangs.

“During interrogation, Qureshi told us that he had left Delhi because he feared attacks from rival gang members there. About a week ago during a traffic jam he noticed Khan’s vehicle behind him and suspected he was being tracked,” Sawant said.

“After the altercation, he traced Khan’s house and resorted to firing to create fear. We are investigating whether this was the only motive or if there are other angles,” he added.

Police said Qureshi, who originally hails from Delhi, has several rivals there due to his alleged involvement in past criminal activities and his earlier incarceration in Tihar Jail. He had recently been trying to settle in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

The case had earlier triggered panic in the area after police teams rushed to the spot following the firing and began tracking the gunman.

Acting on a tip-off, officers learned that Qureshi was hiding inside a godown in Achari Lane in Mumbra.

However, when police surrounded the premises and asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, sparking a tense chase before officers overpowered and arrested him.

During the exchange of gunfire, two locals were injured by stray bullets- one suffered a graze wound on the stomach while another was hit in the hand as residents gathered near the scene.

Police said one accomplice involved in the attack is still absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.

The case has also drawn attention because Khan had earlier gained visibility online in 2024 after posting a video openly challenging gangster Lawrence Bishnoi following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12, 2024. Though the video was later deleted, it had already gone viral on social media.

Investigators told HT that they are determining whether the firing was purely driven by his suspicions or if there were larger criminal links behind the attack.