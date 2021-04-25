Punjab shuts iron, steel industries to divert oxygen for medical use

Chandigarh

Following the death of six Covid patients in an Amritsar private hospital because of non-availability of medical oxygen, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of operations at the state’s iron and steel industry where oxygen is used to divert the life-saving gas for medical use.

The government has also decided to establish oxygen control rooms at the state and district-level, said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, while directing Amritsar deputy commissioner to initiate a thorough investigation into the tragic incident at the private hospital.

Ordering closure of industrial operations at iron and steel plants, said the CM in a statement, adding that the state government will convey its decision to the Centre.

The CM said sudden influx of patients from neighbouring states had put added burden on oxygen requirement of Punjab.

Punjab has witnessed a sharp increase in demand for oxygen over the past a few days. The demand for oxygen currently stands at 250 metric tonnes per day and is further expected to go up to 300 MT in coming days on account of spiralling Covid cases.

The CM also asked for a feasibility report from the power department on use of thermal plants for providing oxygen for medical use.

Reacting to reports of increase in the price of oxygen by suppliers, Amarinder asked the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation to discuss, negotiate and settle the pricing with bulk suppliers and inform principal secretary, medical education and research, on the final decision.

The CM also ordered Punjab Health Systems Corporation to procure 100 more oxygen concentrators, including 50 approved earlier, in addition to 234 already being used in Covid facilities.

Principal secretary, industries, has been directed to set up the state control room at Udyog Bhawan, Chandigarh, with support from director, industries and commerce, with other officers, as required, to be provided by the personnel department. The state control room will ensure that all oxygen supply from within Punjab and from outside is closely supervised and directly monitored by the government.

Chief secretary (CS) Vini Mahajan said that two senior officers Harpreet Sudan and Rahul Gupta are being posted to the state control room to coordinate all activities.

After chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation, Mahajan said the state government has provided 147 oxygen concentrators to the worst-hit districts in the Malwa region.

The CS directed the health and family welfare department to ensure 100% testing in micro-containment zones as early detection can be helpful in saving the precious lives.

She also instructed the department to immediately make functional 104 helpline 24x7 for medical oxygen requirements in the state.