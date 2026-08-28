Several Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee, United Sikh Students Federation and former Akal Takht Panj Pyare, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, seeking clear and uniform Panthic guidelines on the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram.

The move comes months after the Union home ministry’s January 28 directive mandating the playing or singing of all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ before the national anthem. (HT File)

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Representatives of the groups said the issue should be examined primarily in the context of Sikh religious principles, Sikh Rehat Maryada and the community’s religious rights, rather than political considerations.

The move comes months after the Union home ministry’s January 28 directive mandating the playing or singing of all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at a raft of official occasions, including during the unfurling of the Tricolour, the arrival of the President at events, before and after President’s speeches and addresses to the nation, and before and after the arrival and speeches of governors.

The memorandum questions whether a Sikh, whose faith is centred on the worship of the formless Akal Purakh (Almighty), could accept portrayal of a country, state or land as a “mother” and its reverence as such. “Patriotism, love for the homeland, civic duties and service to society are distinct from religious veneration”, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} They also pointed to references to deities in the original composition of ‘Vande Mataram’ and sought clarity on whether its singing could conflict with Sikh beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also pointed to references to deities in the original composition of ‘Vande Mataram’ and sought clarity on whether its singing could conflict with Sikh beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorandum also questioned whether a Sikh could be compelled by the government, an educational institution, an employer, a military establishment or at an official function to sing the composition if it was deemed contrary to religious principles.

Those present included Iman Singh Mann, Baljinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Satnam Singh Jhajhia, Satnam Singh Khanda, Tarlok Singh, Ravi Sher Singh, Davinder Singh Ball and Kulwant Singh Kotla.