‘Double standards’: Akal Takht flays furlough to Ram Rahim

The 21-day furlough granted to rape-convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, his 17th since 2020 and third this year, has drawn sharp reactions from Sikh bodies, with Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj questioning the alleged “double standards” adopted by the governments. The 21-day furlough granted to rape-convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, his 17th since 2020 and third this year. (HT File)

“Why is Ram Rahim being granted repeated paroles while Sikh prisoners are facing a different yardstick? By this standard, parole should be granted to Sikh prisoners too. Jagtar Singh Hawara should be granted parole to meet his aged mother, while the issue of Balwant Singh Rajoana is also stuck. Devinderpal Singh Bhullar could have been released by now, but the then-Delhi government did not sign the file,” the jathedar said.

Hawara is a convict in the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and had sought parole to meet his ailing mother.

SGPC calls move ‘discriminatory’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the move reflected a “double and discriminatory” approach.

“Governments had repeatedly extended furlough and parole to the dera head, while Sikh prisoners have remained incarcerated for decades and been denied even parole. Governments must understand that such double standards further deepen the sense of alienation among the Sikh community,” Dhami said.

Rubs salt into Sikh wounds: SAD (Punar Surjit)

Former jathedar and SAD (Punar Surjit) head Giani Harpreet Singh termed it an act that “rubs salt into the wounds” of the Sikh community. “Despite leaders of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha offering to take responsibility for Hawara’s parole, he has not been released, while a convict in a rape case is repeatedly being released,” Giani Harpreet said in a statement.

Waris Punjab De seeks release of Sikh prisoners

Leaders of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) also demanded the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences and sought parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.

Senior party leaders Tarsem Singh, Manpreet Singh Ayali and MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa said that while Ram Rahim was being granted parole or furlough at regular intervals, several Sikh prisoners had remained incarcerated for 30 to 35 years despite completing their sentences.