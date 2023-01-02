Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Six members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested with 12 weapons

Punjab: Six members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested with 12 weapons

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Accused were operating weapon and drugs smuggling racket in border state, DGP assures of stern action

Rupnagar district police chief Vivek Sheel Soni addressing a press conference on Monday. Six members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang involved in smuggling weapons and drugs were arrested with 12 weapons and 50 cartridges in the district. (HT Photo)
ByVishal Rambani

Six members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang involved in smuggling weapons and drugs were arrested with 12 weapons and 50 cartridges in Rupnagar district of Punjab, police said on Monday.

Also read: Even after 7 months, police failed to catch real killers, says Moose Wala’s mother

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder last May.

Addressing a press conference, Rupnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that the six accused, who were running a racket of smuggling arms and drugs on a large scale, were planning to carry out a strike with the weapons seized.

On December 15, a team of the crime investigating agency (CIA), Rupnagar, arrested four accused and recovered four pistols and 20 cartridges. To ascertain the link of the illegal weapons seized, the CIA team took one of the accused, Arshdeep Singh, alias Fouji, from Amritsar jail on production warrant.

Another accused who remained undercover by disguising his name as 777, later identified as Varinderpal Singh, Vicky, was arrested, Soni said, adding that his interrogation led to the recovery of eight more pistols and 30 cartridges.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said stern action will be taken against all those involved in running illegal weapon networks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP