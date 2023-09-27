Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Six women injured as fire breaks out in chemical factory in Mohali

Punjab: Six women injured as fire breaks out in chemical factory in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2023 03:18 PM IST

Several fire tenders are at the factory in Kurali trying to douse the blaze; cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

At least six women working in a chemical factory were injured when a massive fire broke out in the Kurali area of Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said.

Smoke billowing from the chemical factory in Kurali focal point in Mohali district on Wednesday afternoon. (Video grab)

The women were rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Several fire tenders are at the factory trying to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP