Punjab: Six women injured as fire breaks out in chemical factory in Mohali
Several fire tenders are at the factory in Kurali trying to douse the blaze; cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.
At least six women working in a chemical factory were injured when a massive fire broke out in the Kurali area of Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said.
The women were rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali.
Several fire tenders are at the factory trying to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
