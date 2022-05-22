Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Child falls into 100-ft deep borewell in Punjab; Army, NDRF at spot, CM in touch with admin
chandigarh news

Child falls into 100-ft deep borewell in Punjab; Army, NDRF at spot, CM in touch with admin

According to the latest available information, the boy is in an unconscious state. A medical team is present at the site.
Site where a 6-year-old child fell into a borewell in Khyala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab.(HT Photo)
Updated on May 22, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A six-year-old child fell into a 100-feet deep borewell at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday while playing in a field. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army have arrived at the spot to bring the child out of the well.

Officials said a tunnel is being dug parallel to the borewell to reach the child, while oxygen is being supplied to him.

The incident took place in Khyala village of Hoshiarpur. According to reports, the child was playing in a field when a few stray dogs started chasing him. He climbed a borewell shaft that was covered with a jute bag; it could not withstand the boy's weight and collapsed and the boy fell into the well.

Deputy commissioner Sandip Hans and SSP Sartaj Chahal are also at the spot and are monitoring the rescue operation.

Hans told Hindustan Times that another team of Army engineers have been called to safely rescue the child who, the cameras show, is in an unconscious state. Medical teams are also present for emergency services.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in constant touch with the district administration regarding the child's rescue.

“In Hoshiarpur, a 6-year-old boy named Hrithik fell into a borewell. I am in constant touch with the administration ...” he tweeted in Punjabi.

(with inputs from Punjab bureau)

