Punjab sports minister honours state hockey players

State Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer met Punjab players who were part of the recently held Hockey World Cup in India and said chief minister Bhagwant Mann will soon hand over letters of appointment of class one jobs to the Olympic medal-winning players hailing from the state.

The Indian hockey men’s team had a disappointing run at the recently held World Cup. Ten players from Punjab were part of the India squad. Meet Hayer honoured the players at his residence.

India’s men’s hockey team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The captain of the Indian hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, assured the sports minister that in the coming competitions, the team will make every effort to bring honour to the country and the state and improve their performance. Manpreet Singh, the midfielder of the team and the captain of India in the Olympic Games, thanked the Punjab Government for backing the team.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Krishna Pathak and Sukhjit Singh. On this occasion, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, who won the Olympic medal in Tokyo, were honoured by Meet Hayer.

