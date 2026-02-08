‘Irregularities’: Punjab govt suspends two IAS officers

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended two senior IAS officers, Kamal Kishore Yadav (2003 batch) and Jaspreet Singh (2014 batch), over alleged irregularities in the procurement of smartphones for the department of social security, women and child welfare development through Punjab Infotech. While Yadav was serving as administrative secretary for industries and commerce & investment promotion, Jaspreet Singh held the charge of managing director, Punjab Infotech. (HT Photo)

“Both the officers are suspended under the provision of rule 3(1) of All India Services (discipline and appeals) rules 1969,” read the orders issued by chief secretary KAP Sinha.

While Yadav was serving as administrative secretary for industries and commerce & investment promotion, Jaspreet Singh held the charge of managing director, Punjab Infotech. The Punjab Infotech functions under the department of industry and commerce.

“The tender process (to procure smartphones) was not properly followed and legal tangles further complicated the matter. Following this, the top political leadership asked to fix responsibilities for irregularities and the officers were suspended,” said people in the know of matter.

Tenders for purchase of approximately 27,515 smartphones were floated by Punjab Infotech. The procurement was aimed at empowering anganwadi workers under the Poshan Abhiyan, a central government sponsored scheme. The smartphone funds were given by the Centre to monitor the implementation of its scheme through an app for which anganwadi workers needed to fill data from the field.

Action has also been taken against senior IAS officer Vikas Partap Singh (1994 batch) serving as additional chief secretary social security, women and child welfare development, for which the procurement was made. He has been stripped of the charge.

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, a 2001-batch IAS officer, who was without posting for more than a year has been given charges held by Yadav and Vikas Partap. Harsuhinder Brar has got the charge of Punjab Infotech MD.