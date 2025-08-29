Punjab: Tech education min urges Centre to establish skills institute in Ludhiana, 5 ITIs in state

Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the Union government to establish an Indian Institute of Skills in Ludhiana and five ITI hubs across the state. Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Harjot Singh Bains raised the demands during the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers chaired by Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

While addressing the conference, Bains emphasised Ludhiana’s suitability for an Indian Institute of Skills, highlighting that 20 acres of land are readily available in the industrial city for this purpose.

The minister highlighted Punjab’s progress in technical education, noting that since 2022, the state has doubled its ITI seats from 25,000 to 52,000, with admission rates surging from 60% to a projected 98% this year, while ensuring optimal utilisation of infrastructure and creating a more skilled workforce.

He stated that Punjab has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of technical education, discontinuing obsolete courses and introducing 814 new trades designed to meet industry needs and driven by market demand.

These trades were developed after extensive consultations with industry partners and industrial management committees (IMCs) to equip students with in-demand skills, enhancing their employability and job readiness.