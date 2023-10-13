Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to conduct polls for five municipal corporations in Nov

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 13, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The Punjab government had in August announced the polls to elect the 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats during the same period

The elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara will be held in the first fortnight of November. A notification to this effect has been issued by the secretary, local government, Ajoy Sharma in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 7-A of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

The terms of elected bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and Patiala had ended on January 22, Jalandhar on January 24 and Ludhiana on March 26 this year.

The government had in August announced the polls to elect the 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats during the same period. At that time, the local government department said that the schedule for Municipal Corporations elections will be announced after the completion of the delimitation exercise. The terms of elected bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and Patiala had ended on January 22, Jalandhar on January 24 and Ludhiana on March 26 this year.

