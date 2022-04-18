Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November

The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras by November 17.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DGP also said that field units have been written twice on the high court directions issued in January 2022 with regard to compliance of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) provisions.

In his affidavit, even Haryana DGP Prashant Kumar Agarwal has submitted that instructions have been issued to all heads in the fields for meticulous compliance of high court orders. However, the affidavit is silent on CCTV coverage of police stations. Earlier, Punjab had given a deadline of May 10 and Haryana of April 1.

As per the HC orders of January 2022, medical record of every accused and compliance report of other provisions in the CrPC, with regard to rights of an arrested, are to be made part of challans to be presented in a particular case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In August 2021, the Supreme Court had issued directions to all states that CCTV cameras be installed at not just entry and exit points and main gates of police stations, but also in interrogations rooms, all lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception areas, verandas, out houses, rooms of officials, outside the lock-up rooms, station hall and in front of the police station compound, as also outside washrooms and toilets. The states are yet to comply with the order.

The issue got highlighted in the HC after a gangster alleged human rights violations in jail and said he could be eliminated in a fake encounter. Acting on the plea, the court had sought details on the implementation of the apex court order in December 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}