Punjab to get panel to monitor probe pace, trial in drug cases

Following a rap from the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) over the non-appearance of investigating officers in drug-related cases at trial courts, the Punjab Police have decided to form a state-level monitoring committee to take corrective measures.

The state-level committee in Punjab will also keep a vigil on officers/officials for violations if any, and take appropriate action. It will also prepare monthly reports about the performance of districts and suggest corrective measures. (HT File)

As per information, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has issued standing orders to field officers to ensure timely completion of probe and appear before the trial court as prosecution witnesses to record their evidence, in cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The state-level monitoring committee will be headed by an additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer and have an officer of the prosecution & litigation department to monitor the pace of investigation and trial. The committee will also look at resolving any issues hampering speedy trial in such cases.

The committee will also keep a vigil on officers/officials for violations if any, and take appropriate action. It will also prepare monthly reports about the performance of districts and suggest corrective measures.

Citing that several instructions that were already issued from the Punjab Police headquarters to mandate field officers to appear in court, the DGP, in the latest order, stated, there has been an inordinate delay in recording of evidence in criminal cases which has been adversely affecting the outcome of the trial.

“In case of non-compliance, it was directed that departmental proceedings be initiated against the officer for misconduct and negligence in discharge of official duties,” says the standing order, which has been accessed by the Hindustan Times.

The order also stated that any cop found indulging in any act of harbouring or assisting criminals charged with an offence under the NDPS Act will be dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution of India and relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and/or PITNDPS Act will be invoked.

The top cop also directed the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police to designate an ADCP/SP/AIG rank officer as the nodal officer and a DSP/ACP rank officer as assistant nodal officer to ensure timely appearance of official prosecution witnesses before the trial courts. They will be held personally liable for non-compliance with the directives, the order reads.

A dedicated Pairvi Cell, to follow up such cases, will also be

established in each police commissionerate/district, having notified police stations, which shall be headed by an inspector-rank officer, who will work under the supervision of the nodal officer or assistant nodal officer.

