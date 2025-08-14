Punjab to HC: No plan to arrest Khaira in DA case

The Punjab government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that there was no apprehension “as of now” of arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case being probed by the state Vigilance Bureau. The government counsel also told the high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya that vigilance has not even issued him a notice to join the probe. (Shutterstock)

The Congress leader, in his plea, had submitted that a vigilance inquiry was pending since February 12, 2024, regarding the allegations of disproportionate assets and there was an apprehension that he would be arrested in the matter anytime now.

The Congress leader, in his plea, had submitted that a vigilance inquiry was pending since February 12, 2024, regarding the allegations of disproportionate assets and there was an apprehension that he would be arrested in the matter anytime now.

“The apprehension is evident on account of the fact that the petitioner, being an opposition MLA, has been opposing various acts of omission and commission on the part of the state government, and more particularly the chief minister,” lawyers appearing for Khaira had submitted, adding that the vigilance department was having jurisdiction all over the state “An FIR can be lodged in any district. Hence, he has approached the high court straightway without approaching the lower courts,” they mentioned.

The petition was subsequently withdrawn in view of the state’s stand.