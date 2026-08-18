Greater Noida: Industrial areas face sewage and power woes

GREATER NOIDA: Entrepreneurs from different parts of Greater Noida have sought action from the Greater Noida authority regarding poor drainage, sewerage, water supply and electricity-related issues that affect day-to-day operations in their areas. Greater Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer Saumya Srivastava said, “Directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues on priority. (HT Archive)

During a meeting with the Authority officials on Saturday, the Industrial Business Association (IBA) and other industrialists representing several areas, including Ecotech I, II, III, VI, VII and Udyog Kendra, among others, demanded strengthening of civic infrastructure, particularly the drainage network to address waterlogging.

They also demanded ensuring door-to-door waste collection in industrial sectors and designating vending zones to regulate rehri-patri (street and pavement) vendors operating in these areas.

In response, the Authority stated that the concerned departments have been directed to address the issues on priority.

“Civic infrastructure in the industrial areas needs urgent attention. Issues such as inadequate drainage and sewerage, water supply problems and interruptions in electricity affect the functioning of units and create difficulties for workers as well as entrepreneurs. These are recurring issues and need a coordinated, time-bound solution from the authorities,” IBA president Amit Upadhyay said.

The industrialists have also demanded the development of EcoTech 3 as a model industrial sector and the establishment of common facility centres across industrial sectors.

Upadhyay said these centres can address a practical need for businesses by providing space for industry-related activities. “Common facility centres will make it much easier for entrepreneurs to organise conferences and other programmes. Such centres would provide entrepreneurs with a dedicated space for industry-related activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the industrialists also want an online single-window system for obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) and other documents required for industrial units. Besides, they also demanded a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to resolve cases involving outstanding payments by industrial units.

In a statement issued on Monday, Greater Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Saumya Srivastava said, “Directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues on priority.”

“The project, water, sewerage, electrical engineering, health and planning departments have been directed to work on the concerns raised by the industrialists,” the ACEO added.

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