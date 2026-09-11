Satya Niketan PG operator Shubham Tyagi surrenders in Delhi court, sent to two-day police custody

Shubham Tyagi, a PG operator, surrendered before the Patiala House Court after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed on Wednesday. His partner, Sudhanshu, was arrested on September 9. MCD Workers barricades the area around the 'Dangerous' building Adjacent of collapsed PG at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, September 11, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed Tyagi's arrest, making him the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

The Patiala House Court granted Delhi Police two days' custody of Tyagi and Sudhanshu for further investigation and to confront the two during questioning.

According to police, Tyagi was allegedly operating a paying guest accommodation in the south Delhi building and had leased one floor of the property from its owner, Hariram Gupta.

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Sixth arrest in the case Tyagi had been absconding since the incident, following which police teams searched multiple locations to trace him.

The development came a day after investigators said they were examining the mobile phone records and online chat history of Sudhanshu to establish what happened immediately after the building collapsed. Police said Sudhanshu's phone had been sent for forensic examination.

The building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair and extension work was underway.

Police have arrested the building owner's son, Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the case.

Building owner Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife, Urmila, 75, are also in judicial custody, police said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.

Police are investigating whether structural alterations and ongoing repair work contributed to the collapse.