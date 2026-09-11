Satya Niketan PG operator Shubham Tyagi surrenders in Delhi court, sent to two-day police custody
The Delhi Police has sought two days' custody of Shubham and Sudhanshu, saying both accused need to be confronted with each other.
Shubham Tyagi, a PG operator, surrendered before the Patiala House Court after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed on Wednesday. His partner, Sudhanshu, was arrested on September 9.
DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed Tyagi's arrest, making him the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the case.
The Patiala House Court granted Delhi Police two days' custody of Tyagi and Sudhanshu for further investigation and to confront the two during questioning.
According to police, Tyagi was allegedly operating a paying guest accommodation in the south Delhi building and had leased one floor of the property from its owner, Hariram Gupta.
Also Read | Satya Niketan PG operator was warned of a wall collapse hours before tragedy: Report
Sixth arrest in the case
Tyagi had been absconding since the incident, following which police teams searched multiple locations to trace him.
The development came a day after investigators said they were examining the mobile phone records and online chat history of Sudhanshu to establish what happened immediately after the building collapsed. Police said Sudhanshu's phone had been sent for forensic examination.
The building in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair and extension work was underway.
Police have arrested the building owner's son, Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the case.
Building owner Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife, Urmila, 75, are also in judicial custody, police said.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.
Police are investigating whether structural alterations and ongoing repair work contributed to the collapse.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More