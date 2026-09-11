Watch | Putin's swanky convoy with Limousine arrives at Bharat Mandapam for key meet with Modi
Putin, who landed in India on Friday for the BRICS, is accompanied by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and first deputy prime minister Denis Manturov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam today where he is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of 18th BRICS summit being hosted in Delhi between September 12 and 13.
Putin landed in India on Friday for a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit and also meet PM Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Putin was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Track live updates on BRICS summit
Watch Putin's convoy arrive at Bharat Mandapam
Deep Dive
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and first deputy prime minister of Russia Denis Manturov.
It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
Also read: $100 billion trade target, nuclear, critical minerals: What Modi, Putin talks will focus on
Putin was in India for a two-day visit in December last year for an annual summit between New Delhi and Moscow, and for a meeting with PM Modi.
BRICS summit amid two wars
The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.
Also read: PM Modi gifts Russian translation of ‘Thirukkural’ to President Putin at BRICS Summit
‘Stage set for BRICS’
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the stage is set for BRICS 2026, with India welcoming global leaders to the grouping's deliberations to fortify ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13 in the national capital.
"The Stage is set for BRICS 2026! India, the world's largest democracy, warmly welcomes the global leaders to deliberate and take action to fortify our ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity for a better world," Shah said in a post on X.
"Together, we build a brighter future," he said.
The summit will be attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.
India assumed Chairship of BRICS for the fourth time on January 1, with its 2026 presidency driven by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
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