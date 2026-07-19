Punjab to hold one-day special SIR camp tomorrow

A one-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camp will be organised at all polling booths across Punjab on July 19 to enable eligible voters to fill and submit their enumeration forms.

Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra appealed to citizens to actively participate in the revision exercise. (PTI)

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The special camp will be held from 8 am to 2 pm as part of the house-to-house enumeration phase, which is currently underway across the state and will continue until August 3.

Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the revision exercise, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra urged electors who have not yet submitted their enumeration forms to either contact their respective booth-level officers (BLOs) or visit their nearest polling booth during the special camp.

She said BLOs will remain present at all designated polling stations throughout the camp to assist voters in completing and submitting the required forms and to address any queries related to the revision process.

The SIR exercise is aimed at updating and verifying the electoral rolls to ensure that all eligible voters are included while maintaining the accuracy of the voter database. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 13, following the completion of the enumeration exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} Claims and objections can be submitted from August 13 to September 12, while disposal of claims and objections will continue from August 13 to October 8. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claims and objections can be submitted from August 13 to September 12, while disposal of claims and objections will continue from August 13 to October 8. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

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