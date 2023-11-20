Punjab to honour farmers who shunned stubble burning, says speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha will honour farmers who shunned the practice of stubble burning. Stating this here today, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the state government appreciates the contribution of such farmers to contain the air and other pollution arising due to field fires. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

“Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to appreciate these farmers in all districts”, the speaker said, adding that officials of the agriculture department would compile a list of such farmers.

“With the help of agriculture and other departments, special programmes will be organised across the state to honour the farmers for shunning farm fires besides appreciating them in Vidhan Sabha also,” the speaker added.

Last year too, the Vidhan Sabha honoured a large number of farmers in districts and state assembly.