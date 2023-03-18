Punjab to launch ‘Earn while you learn’ programme to meet shortage of doctors in hospitals

To meet the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would soon start a programme “Earn while you learn” in which MBBS pass-out students will be deputed into the healthcare institutions with attractive salaries, said health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Saturday.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh addressing media persons at Circuit House in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acknowledging the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals, the health minister said under the programme MBBS pass-out students will receive a salary ₹70,000 besides facilities of accommodation and others, to be provided by the government. He said this programme was a revolutionary concept to ramp up secondary health-care in Punjab and would be implemented soon.

He said that MBBS pass-out students would get on-the-job training, both practical and theoretical, from the teachers of medical colleges through online mode. He also said that the pay of super-specialists was being revised to attract more doctors into government services.

He added that to cope with the shortage of gynecologists and other specialists the government was contemplating bringing out a policy to hire local private highly qualified doctors for surgery-based procedures. He said that the Punjab government would also soon start a district residency programme to give quality treatment with the support of doctors from medical colleges and doctors from private hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further giving out details, Singh said 142 more Aam Aadmi Clinics will be opened soon. At present a total of 504 clinics are being operated in the state. He said that the wellness centers were already functioning and with Aam Aadmi Clinics, the people had been getting quality health-care services where 80 different medicines and 41 tests were being carried out free of cost. In Ludhiana, 30 new Aam Aadmi Clinics and 110 CM Ki Yogshals would be opened in Ludhiana in days to come.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion, included MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Madan Lal Bagga, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi, Genco chairman Navjot Singh Jarg, district president Harbhupinder Singh Dharaur, district planning board chairman Sharnpal Singh Makkar, Punjab state cooperative agricultural development bank chairman Suresh Goyal, ADC (Development) Amit Kumar Panchal, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur and others from the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the minister also reviewed the different programmes and schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, de-addiction centers and the functioning of Aam Aadmi Clinics.