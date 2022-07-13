Punjab to operationalise mohalla clinics on I-Day: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the Punjab government will operationalise mohalla clinics on the Independence Day.
Jouramajra said these clinics being set up across the state would enable decentralised delivery as well as strengthening of primary health care to people at their doorsteps. It will help increase access to an expanded range of services, reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, improve disease surveillance and strengthen referral linkages especially for the vulnerable and marginalised sections, he said.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently stated that 75 mohalla clinics, being set up on the lines of Delhi, will be made operational in the first phase (on August 15) and 109 by the end of this financial year.
The health minister further said that every mohalla clinic will be staffed with a medical officer, pharmacist, clinical assistant and sweeper-cum-helper. “The human resources at Mohalla clinics are to be empanelled on per patient basis. These clinics will provide outpatient services for a range of curative care for common illnesses, first aid for injuries, and dressing and management of minor wounds,” he said, adding, “Referral and subsequent follow up for specialised care will also be done through these clinics.”
‘Health policy soon’
Jouramajra, who visited the civil hospital in Jalandhar on Tuesday, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been working tirelessly to bring major reforms in the healthcare field and ground realities are being ascertained by visiting division-level hospitals.
He said the state government would soon introduce a health policy to benefit the common man and improve the health facilities, adding that there was an urgent need to set up more cancer hospitals and dialysis units. “Besides filling up vacant posts in government hospitals, the infrastructure will also be improved,” he said.
-
PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday. Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
-
Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by Jagriti's' family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25. The accused are Jagriti's father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.
-
Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab's forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”. Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
-
Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works. The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.
-
Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall. Khadakwasla dam's water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
