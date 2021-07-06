Punjab to phase out open plinths being used for storing grains

The covered area plinths (CAPs), also called open plinths, for storage of food grain in Punjab will be phased out gradually. The state’s food and civil supplies department has given a roadmap of three years in a proposal sent to the Centre.

Food grains stored in the open plinths are vulnerable to the vagaries of weather and most of the grain damaged in the past was from open plinths. The cost of damaged grain runs into crores of rupees.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) that regulates public distribution system in the country has asked the state to phase out open storage and come up with a proposal.

“We have proposed to build covered godowns to store 63 lakh tonnes of grain. As per the roadmap suggested by us, in the first year(2022-23), storage capacity of 16 lakh tonne (25%) will be built, and for next two years, 22 lakh tonne (35%) and 25 lakh tonne (40%) will be added,” said an officer of the state food department.

At present, the entire open storage (plinths) capacity is 95 lakh tonne in which around 92 lakh tonne wheat is stored and the rice is stored in covered godowns.

Department officials revealed that 60 locations have been identified for building covered godowns and most of them will be where the open plinths existed.

A storage capacity of 19 lakh tonne in silos has also been sanctioned in the state for which a separate proposal is being rolled out.

As 45% of the total (640 lakh tonne) food grain stocks in the country is stored in Punjab (around 300 lakh tonne) and there is no space in the state godowns to store more, the state government has asked the Centre to increase the grain movement. According to FCI, the average daily movement from the state is 35 rakes which earlier were 15 rakes.

According to director of state’s food and civil supplies department, Ravi Bhagat, discussions are on to have 2 lakh tonne capacity in each godown. “The private players who have shown willingness to build covered storage spaces want a guarantee on minimum storage, time frame and rent offered. Once these issues are sorted, the things will be smoothly done,” he added.