Punjab to restructure pay scale of doctors: Minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister, Dr Balbir Singh has said the government would soon restructure pay scale of doctors to strengthen government health services for encouraging younger doctors to join government hospitals.

The minister was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating a state-level pulse polio drive from a civil hospital on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating a state-level pulse polio drive from civil hospital here on Sunday.

“As many as 550 new doctors will join by next month, whose salary has been increased from ₹30,000 to ₹70,000. Apart from this, due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission by the previous government, the salary of doctors in Punjab had slashed down from ₹1.41-lakh to ₹1.18 lakh, forcing doctors to leave jobs to join neighbouring states. These doctors have already been contacted and assured that their salaries will be restructured,” he said.

He said that Punjab was in need of doctors and government was committed to make up the shortage of medical specialists, radiodiagnostics, gynecologists and other specialists at its own level. “The infrastructural requirements and para medical as well as supporting staff would also be recruited in government health institutions soon,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said that ‘rate contracts’ have been already finalised for 95% of the medicines supplied in government hospitals and the remaining 5% will also be completed soon. He said government is also likely to streamline the emergency medical services in government hospitals by equipping them with all required tests, medical experts and medicines to make it more responsive.