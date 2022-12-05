Punjab to roll-out new agri policy by March 31: Agriculture minister Dhaliwal

With a move to improve agriculture system in the state, Punjab government will launch new agriculture policy from March 31, 2023. Giving this information, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the new agricultural policy will be prepared keeping in mind the geography of Punjab, soil health, availability of crops and water, for which consultations are being held with renowned agricultural scientists, experts and farmers’ organisations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhaliwal, while declaring this during the ‘Kisan Goshti’ organised by the Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission on the topic of ‘Agricultural Development Model of Punjab - some policy issues’, said that due to the irresponsible attitude of the previous governments and due to wrong policies, the pure water of Punjab, clean air and environment, and healthy fertile land are now turning into polluted water, toxic air and infertile land, which needs to be replaced with clean policy and intention.

Announcing the creation of a separate policy for natural farming, the agriculture minister said that due to excessive use of fertilisers, chemicals, weed killers and pesticides in agriculture, people are facing health problems. In order to promote natural farming, it is necessary to work according to its climate. He said that farming is not just restricted to agricultural activities, it is an issue related to life, he added. He emphasised on the need to populate the cooperative system and said that farming should be done according to the need. The agriculture minister emphasised the need to remove the insecurity in agriculture and said that the state government will move forward with the support of all in the direction of saving agriculture. He said that instead of buying big machines for farming, use small machines. It is necessary, with which the economy of the farmers will also improve. Announcing to hold various conferences keeping Punjab’s crops, water and soil and environment at the center, he said that the state government will make every possible effort to strengthen the agricultural sector with the help of agricultural experts, agronomists and experienced people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}