Punjab to set up centre in Pathankot to train youth for police, armed forces

To enable state’s youth to bag jobs in the police, armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Punjab government has given a go-ahead to establish a new Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) camp in Pathankot district. Currently, Punjab has 14 C-PYTE camps across the state and a new camp will be established at Tango Shah in Pathankot and 5.5 acres of land has also been identified for the same. (HT File/Representational image)

This decision was taken in an executive board meeting of the Centre of Employment Generation and Training, chaired by employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora. Currently, Punjab has 14 C-PYTE camps across the state and a new camp will be established at Tango Shah in Pathankot and 5.5 acres of land has also been identified for the same. As many as 2,57,595 youth have been trained totally free-of-cost in these C-PYTE camps and 1,14,861 have been employed so far.

The executive board also approved the introduction of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) certified security guard training into the syllabus of C-PYTE. This training will be imparted through a training partner and a tie up will be done with PESCO for placement of C-PYTE qualified youth.

Principal secretary, employment generation, skill development and training, Jaspreet Talwar apprised the cabinet minister that C-PYTE camps have been working tirelessly to instil values including discipline, social concern and nation building in the youth, besides training them to find employment in the armed forces, police, para military forces and other industries.

C-PYTE director general major General Rambir Singh Mann said that these decisions will have a very positive impact on the training and subsequent employment of Punjab youth. Senior officials from other departments were also present at the meeting.