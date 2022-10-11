Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to set up horticulture estates in 4 districts

Punjab to set up horticulture estates in 4 districts

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:14 AM IST

Punjab government will set up horticulture estates in four districts of the state, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana; these estates will be equipped with the latest technological information and machinery to provide all the facilities to the horticulturists, thereby helping them in producing high-quality fruits and cutting the cost of fruit production.

Punjab government will set up horticulture estates in four districts of the state, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana., said cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari. (HT File)
Punjab government will set up horticulture estates in four districts of the state, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana., said cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government will set up horticulture estates in four districts of the state, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

These estates will be equipped with the latest technological information and machinery to provide all the facilities to the horticulturists, thereby helping them in producing high-quality fruits and cutting the cost of fruit production.

Minister of horticulture, food processing, ex-serviceman welfare and welfare of freedom fighters Fauja Singh Sarari held a meeting with the officers of the horticulture department here.

The minister said during the next 5 years, by bringing 1.5 lakh hectares under horticulture crops, 39,772 crore will be added to Punjab’s GDP.

Addressing the heads of different districts in a meeting here, the minister instructed them to bring maximum area under horticulture crops by motivating farmers to come out of the current wheat-paddy crop cycle.

He also asked horticulture officials to create awareness to save the groundwater which is going down day by day in Punjab. He said the best-performing officials will be honoured at the state level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out