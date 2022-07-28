Punjab tourism industry has potential to generate revenue, jobs: Minister Anmol Gagan

: Punjab minister for tourism and cultural affairs Anmol Gagan Mann on Wednesday here said that the tourism industry has a big potential in the state and can be a major source of generating revenue and employment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister visited and examined various tourist destinations in Amritsar, the most popular tourist place in Punjab.

At the historic Gobindgarh Fort, the minister raised objections to the entertainment music being played there and instructed the officials to stop it, saying that only history and heritage should be depicted in the fort, established by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

“Punjab has many historic places and forts which are related to Guru Sahiban and kings and I will try to take care of them as per their historical significance, so that they can attract tourists from other states and foreign countries. This industry, if uplifted, would create many jobs in the state,” the minister said.

Accusing the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments of ignoring the tourism sector, she said that this will not be repeated under the AAP government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a meeting with representatives of the hotel industry in the city, she asked them to create a road map to upgrade the tourism industry.

Later, Mann also visited the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Ram Bagh and took stock of the arrangements of restoring and maintaining buildings related to the Sikh ruler.