Three-day tourism summit in Mohali from Sept 11: Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday said a three-day tourism summit and travel mart, aimed to showcase the state’s tourism potential, will be held in Mohali from September 11.

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan (File)

The upcoming Punjab Tourism Summit, the first such event, will play a pivotal role in elevating economic prospects of the state, she said. “Tourism is not just an industry. It is a window to our heritage and a testament to our hospitality,” said Maan.

Maan said investors and stakeholders in the tourism sector from across the country will be participating in the summit, adding that this event will offer a unique platform to showcase the abundant tourism potential that Punjab has to offer.

The minister said, “We are opening our rivers, dams, forests and mountains to tourists while preserving and protecting our natural beauty, and this aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly tourism, promoting responsible exploration of our magnificent landscapes.”

She said various tourist destinations have been meticulously identified and are being prepared for visitors. “We are committed to offering a holistic experience to travellers by enhancing infrastructure and services at these destinations,” she said.