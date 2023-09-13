Punjab Tourism Summit: Market tourism potential of Punjab aggressively, say experts

On the second day of the three-day Tourism Summit organised by the Punjab government in Mohali, experts said Punjab has a huge potential in the travel and tourism industry owing to state’s connectivity, exotic food, a variety of weather conditions throughout the year, forests, lush green farms and water bodies.

A stall at the Punjab Tourism Summit at Amity University in Mohali on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were of the view that the state’s tourism potential needs to be marketed properly for which government can play a vital role by promoting Punjab as a brand.

According to Amarinder Singh Chopra, who owns Kikar Lodge in Ropar, a resort that was opened 18 years ago in 2005, a large section of tourists heading for Kullu-Manali and other destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir stop at his resort and there is a large footfall of tourists that come to visit his resort exclusively.

“Many more such resorts if opened in the state can successfully run operations,” he said, adding that he has expanded and opened a hotel-cum-restaurant along the Sutlej, suggesting government to take connectivity to the last mile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, tourism in Punjab is restricted to visiting Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, but if we are able to see beyond that it will be a game changer for the state, he added. “Initiative by the promoters and marketing of the state’s tourism potential is lacking and I think the scenario is changing now,” he added.

According to Harraj Singh Sidhu, Punjab chapter chairman of travel agents’ association of India, with increase in tourism, the state will gain immensely as it would boost revenue generation and direct and indirect employment. “The state has moved in the right spirit in promoting tourism and once it gets triggered there will “be no moving backwards,” he said. He said the need is to develop different travel circuits in the state and market them properly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann opened the event on Monday as he pitched Punjab as a potential global tourist destination and invited investors in tourism and hospitality sectors with the promise of a conducive, hassle-free business environment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora....view detail