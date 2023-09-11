Punjab tourism summit will display spirit of bravery, revolutions: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the tourism summit being organised by the state government from September 11 to 13 will showcase the indomitable spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis before the globe.

Extending an invitation to all to attend the summit being organised at Amity University in Mohali, the CM said Punjab is a land of Gurus, saints, seers, poets and prophets. “It is also a matter of pride and satisfaction that the state is harbinger of many revolutions in terms of watershed movements in freedom struggle, green revolution and others. The state is also blessed with bounty of geographical beauty which catches the eyeballs of everyone coming to this sacred land,” said the CM.

In order to highlight these aspects of the state, which have been hitherto ignored by the successive state governments, the tourism summit is being organised, he said.

During the summit, deliberations will be held on boosting the tourism sector in the state for which six various sessions are being held. Mann said during these sessions, parleys will held on topics such as Amritsar as tourism destination, heritage tourism, eco and farm/home stay tourism, food and culinary tourism, wellness tourism and media/entertainment tourism.

The CM said the state is renowned across the world for its warm hospitality and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the three-day summit.

