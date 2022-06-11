Punjab transport minister draws flak for SUV stunt video

A purported viral video showing Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar performing a life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt has left the AAP government red faced, with the act drawing sharp criticism from various political leaders in the state, who blamed him for putting the lives of security men escorting him in danger and breaking road safety rules.

Though the date of the video is not known, it has been learnt through the sign boards that it was made on National Highway 54 in his Patti constituency. The video seems to have been captured by a person riding on another vehicle moving parallel to the minister’s SUV.

Reacting to the controversy, Bhullar said, “the video was made around three months ago when I was declared elected on day of counting of the votes and I was being escorted by the police to my home.”

“I feel no hesitation in admitting this mistake for which I apologise. I assure the people who elected me, that I will not let them raise this kind of complaint in future,” he added.

In the 28-second video clip, he is seen waving while a popular Punjabi song is heard in the background. He is escorted by two Punjab police gypsies, while a BMW follows his Ford Endeavour.

The minister is seen sitting on the roof of his fast-moving vehicle with garlands around his neck and the two police personnel are seen dangling out of the SUV’s windows.

This video clip has sent the AAP government in a quandary as the minister is being blamed for risking the life of two cops. Besides, he is being accused of breaking road safety rules and violating laws despite being a lawmaker and heading the portfolio meant for ensuring compliance of road safety and traffic rules in the state.

“This is heights of foolishness on the part of a person holding responsible constitutional post of a Minister & that too Transport Minister who’s supposed to teach people to drive safely! This is what happens when people elect such minions blindly without analysing their qualities,” said Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a tweet.

BJP leader and former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Shameful conduct of @AAPPunjab Transport min Laljit Singh Bhullar. He is violating traffic rules & allegedly risking his life along with security men while sitting at Sunroof of his car See Security around him!! What happened to your talks of ending VIP Culture @BhagwantMann Ji?”. (sic)

