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Punjab: Trident Group seeks joint checks by central, state pollution boards

The PPCB raid came just days after the group’s founder and Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Claiming “political vendetta”, the Trident Group on Monday appealed to the Punjab and Haryana high court for a joint inspection of its units by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) as it had no faith in the tests collected by the state board during a raid at its Barnala unit on April 30.

The group had moved the high court on Friday, in a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, seeking 15 days’ notice before any state action.

The PPCB raid came just days after the group’s founder and Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP. Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a reported net worth exceeding 10,600 crore, was among the seven MPs who defected from the AAP on April 24.

Group’s counsel, senior advocate Munisha Gandhi alleged procedural irregularities in the samples collection by the PPCB team on April 30. The unit was not served a notice. The samples were not sealed in the presence of company representatives, she submitted adding that group apprehended closure action. Hence, judicial protection was needed.

“..the action was triggered not by environmental non-compliance, but by a change in political allegiance. What has happened in one month, other than the fact that the political allegiance has changed?” she asked.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it would pass an order. However, during the hearing, it observed that regulatory action, if taken, must conform to law and due process.

“The timing is such that it gives an apprehension in your mind, no doubt about that..,” the bench observed, adding that the order will be passed while keeping all this in mind. The detailed order is awaited.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Trident Group seeks joint checks by central, state pollution boards
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Trident Group seeks joint checks by central, state pollution boards
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