Claiming “political vendetta”, the Trident Group on Monday appealed to the Punjab and Haryana high court for a joint inspection of its units by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) as it had no faith in the tests collected by the state board during a raid at its Barnala unit on April 30.

The group had moved the high court on Friday, in a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, seeking 15 days’ notice before any state action.

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The PPCB raid came just days after the group’s founder and Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP. Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a reported net worth exceeding ₹10,600 crore, was among the seven MPs who defected from the AAP on April 24.

Group’s counsel, senior advocate Munisha Gandhi alleged procedural irregularities in the samples collection by the PPCB team on April 30. The unit was not served a notice. The samples were not sealed in the presence of company representatives, she submitted adding that group apprehended closure action. Hence, judicial protection was needed.

“..the action was triggered not by environmental non-compliance, but by a change in political allegiance. What has happened in one month, other than the fact that the political allegiance has changed?” she asked.

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{{^usCountry}} The group had moved the high court on Friday, in a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, seeking 15 days’ notice before any state action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group had moved the high court on Friday, in a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, seeking 15 days’ notice before any state action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The PPCB had assured the high court that no coercive measures will be taken against the group until Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PPCB had assured the high court that no coercive measures will be taken against the group until Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, appearing for PPCB, senior advocate DS Patwalia rejected allegations of vendetta as “a figment of imagination”, underlining that it was a routine inspection and no order has been passed so far. He further rejected demand for a joint inspection stating that it was not required and PPCB was doing its statutory duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, appearing for PPCB, senior advocate DS Patwalia rejected allegations of vendetta as “a figment of imagination”, underlining that it was a routine inspection and no order has been passed so far. He further rejected demand for a joint inspection stating that it was not required and PPCB was doing its statutory duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This ‘raid’ is a misnomer. Only an inspection was carried out. Today, there is no adverse order against the petitioner,” he informed the court, adding that the petitioner should be relegated to approach the National Green Tribunal as the petition was not maintainable, it being a premature petition before high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This ‘raid’ is a misnomer. Only an inspection was carried out. Today, there is no adverse order against the petitioner,” he informed the court, adding that the petitioner should be relegated to approach the National Green Tribunal as the petition was not maintainable, it being a premature petition before high court. {{/usCountry}}

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After hearing the arguments, the court said it would pass an order. However, during the hearing, it observed that regulatory action, if taken, must conform to law and due process.

“The timing is such that it gives an apprehension in your mind, no doubt about that..,” the bench observed, adding that the order will be passed while keeping all this in mind. The detailed order is awaited.

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