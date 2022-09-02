Punjab: Two booked for killing a Nihang in Doraha

Two Nihangs were booked for the brutal murder of a 50-year-old Nihang in Doraha on Thursday.

The victim, Gurmel Singh of Nabha, was residing in a temporary makeshift house near the canal in Doraha, Khanna. The victim’s body was found at around 6:30 am.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder but have booked two persons identified as Kuldeep Singh and Amandeep Singh Gora.

According to the police, both accused stayed with the victim the night before he was killed.

“The accused knew the victim well. They stayed with him a night before his murder. The reason behind the murder has not been established yet, but we have booked both the accused and efforts are on to trace them,” said Harsimrat Singh, DSP, Khanna.

The incident came to the fore when Harjinder Singh, who lived nearby, came to serve the victim tea at around 6:30 am but found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Harjinder immediately raised an alarm and informed other Nihangs residing nearby, following which the police were informed.

“It is clear that Gurmel Singh was murdered with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. I immediately informed a Nihang Sikh leader residing in Rajgarh and also informed local residents. No one saw the murder but it’s an unfortunate incident. Police should arrest the accused immediately,” said Harjinder.

Meanwhile, according to the police sources, the deceased was earlier booked in a criminal case, following which he remained behind bars for five to six years and eventually left Nabha.

“The accused used to take care of the horses here and used to eat langar at a nearby Gurdwara. The accused also belonged to some other districts of Punjab and were identified by a man who saw them staying with the victim for a night,” a cop investigating the case shared.

The body has been kept in the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police force has been deployed to ensure law and order in the area.

Khanna DSP Harsimrat Singh himself appealed to the local Nihangs to maintain peace, assuring them of speedy results in the case.