Punjab: Two booked for killing a Nihang in Doraha
The victim, Gurmel Singh of Nabha, was residing in a temporary makeshift house near the canal in Doraha, Khanna; the victim’s body was found at around 6:30 am
Two Nihangs were booked for the brutal murder of a 50-year-old Nihang in Doraha on Thursday.
The victim, Gurmel Singh of Nabha, was residing in a temporary makeshift house near the canal in Doraha, Khanna. The victim’s body was found at around 6:30 am.
The police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder but have booked two persons identified as Kuldeep Singh and Amandeep Singh Gora.
According to the police, both accused stayed with the victim the night before he was killed.
“The accused knew the victim well. They stayed with him a night before his murder. The reason behind the murder has not been established yet, but we have booked both the accused and efforts are on to trace them,” said Harsimrat Singh, DSP, Khanna.
The incident came to the fore when Harjinder Singh, who lived nearby, came to serve the victim tea at around 6:30 am but found the victim lying in a pool of blood.
Harjinder immediately raised an alarm and informed other Nihangs residing nearby, following which the police were informed.
“It is clear that Gurmel Singh was murdered with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. I immediately informed a Nihang Sikh leader residing in Rajgarh and also informed local residents. No one saw the murder but it’s an unfortunate incident. Police should arrest the accused immediately,” said Harjinder.
Meanwhile, according to the police sources, the deceased was earlier booked in a criminal case, following which he remained behind bars for five to six years and eventually left Nabha.
“The accused used to take care of the horses here and used to eat langar at a nearby Gurdwara. The accused also belonged to some other districts of Punjab and were identified by a man who saw them staying with the victim for a night,” a cop investigating the case shared.
The body has been kept in the local civil hospital for autopsy.
Meanwhile, the police force has been deployed to ensure law and order in the area.
Khanna DSP Harsimrat Singh himself appealed to the local Nihangs to maintain peace, assuring them of speedy results in the case.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
