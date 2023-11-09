Punjab: Unknown assailants fire at Zira CIA in-charge, FIR lodged

Punjab Police’s Zira crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Prabhjit Singh had a narrow escape after some unidentified persons opened fire on him when he was on a morning walk in Bhullar Avenue situated on the Fatehgarh Churian road in Amritsar city on Wednesday.

According to Punjab police, the assailants hit the cop seven times, but he escaped unhurt due to his bulletproof vest. In total, eleven bullets were fired by the accused, police said

Prabhjit had allegedly been receiving threats on phone calls.

The controversial cop, Prabhjit, was suspended as Tarn Taran CIA in-charge in September for allegedly torturing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura’s brother-in-law Nishan Singh after arresting him in an illegal sand mining case. The MLA had alleged that the cop had threatened him at the behest of the then Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who had got registered the ‘fake’ case against his relative.

The firing incident took place at around 5:20 am when Prabhjit along with his gunman was walking in a park in Bhullar Avenue.

“We received the information about the firing at around 6 am. We have registered a case under section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act against some unidentified persons at Sadar police station,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk.

He said, “The assailants had fired 11 shots, and 7 of them hit the officer. Luckily, he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The gunman also retaliated.”

“We are examining the closed circuit television (CCTV) of the area and our investigation is at a preliminary stage. Senior officials of Amritsar commissionerate are roped in for the thorough investigation. More details can’t be shared due to the sensitivity of the matter,” he added.

