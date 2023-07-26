Punjab: Upgrading Kapurthala Sainik School will better prepare youth to join armed forces: Minister

Minister for public relations, defence services welfare, freedom fighters and horticulture Chetan Singh Jauramajra visited Sainik school, Kapurthala, and took stock of maintenance of this historic building besides visiting the class rooms and museum on Wednesday.

(HT Photo)

Jauramajra said the Punjab government is fully committed to restoring the glory of Sainik School Kapurthala. He also directed the officials of Defence Services Welfare Department, Sainik School Administration and district administration to submit a comprehensive report on renovation of school building.

“The administration is instructed to provide list of high-end training equipment required for training the students for the recruitment of cadets as commissioned officers in the army,” he said. The minister added that the school is established more than a century ago and is known as a prestigious army school across the nation.

“This prestigious institution has given many top army officials to the country who served the nation with dedication and commitment to maintain unity and integrity of the country,” he said. On this occasion, Sainik school principal Group Captain Madhu Sengar informed the minister about the needs and requirements of the school.

