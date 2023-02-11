Punjab, UT Police chiefs hold meet to ensure better synergy

Chandigarh

Two days after Sikh activists under the banner of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, clashed with cops at the 52/53 dividing road on the Chandigarh-Mohali border, a coordination meeting between Punjab Police and UT Police was held on Friday to ensure better synergy between the two forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 33 cops, including Rapid Action Force personnel, were injured while several police vehicles were also damaged when the protesters were trying to force their way to reach Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence on Wednesday.

The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and his Chandigarh counterpart Praveer Ranjan at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh, according to an official release.

Punjab additional director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, inspector general of police (Ropar range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, Manisha Chaudhary and Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg were present at the meeting.

Detailed discussions were held during the meeting to formulate strategies and action plans against gangsters and criminals, said the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav stressed on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both the forces.

He proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as several issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related.

He emphasised real time sharing of information by using latest technology to share updates pertaining to maintaining law and order in the region.

He also directed the Mohali SSP to hold regular meetings with his Chandigarh counterpart and deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula, to discuss crime trends and the law and order situation in the tricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said Punjab Police are committed to ensure better synergy between both the forces to make Punjab a crime-free state.

After the clash on February 8, the Chandigarh DGP had raised questions on how the protesters were allowed to reach the Sector 52/53 barricade without being checked. The DGP had then said: “We are in touch with Punjab Police but question remains how the armed protesters were not stopped and allowed to walk till the barricades on Chandigarh border.”